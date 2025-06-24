﻿
Feature / District

Wushu experts impress at national competition

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:13 UTC+8, 2025-06-24
Representatives from Qingpu District gave an outstanding performance at the 19th National Wushu Competition in Taichang City, neighboring Jiangsu Province.
Ti Gong

An athlete from Qingpu District gives a martial arts performance at the 19th National Wushu Competition in Taicang City of Jiangsu Province.

Representatives from Qingpu District gave an outstanding martial arts performance at the 19th National Wushu Competition in Taicang City in neighboring Jiangsu Province.

The competition was hosted by the Wushu Administrative Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, the Chinese Wushu Association and the Jiangsu Sports Bureau.

As the only team from Shanghai, Qingpu won 15 gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze medals with its strong strength, ranking 11th in the total score.

At the competition site, experts from across the country showcased the power and beauty of Chinese martial arts in every move.

As one of the national wushu events with the highest specifications, most comprehensive events and widest influence, the competition had five major categories including traditional items, group items and demonstration items.

The event attracted some 1,700 athletes from 91 "wushu hometowns" across the country.

Qingpu's athletes demonstrated solid skills and high morale, earning bursts of applause from the audiences.

The Qingpu wushu team was jointly formed by the Qingpu District Sports Bureau and Zhujiajiao Town, with a total of 20 athletes competing in all five age groups.

Chinese martial arts has a profound history, and is a well-deserved national treasure. Qingpu has a long history of wushu sports and, was awarded the title of "National Wushu Hometown" in 2001.

