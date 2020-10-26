Pakistani war epic to be released in China

Already a box-office smash in Pakistan, "Sher Dil" will hit Chinese cinemas next month, in honor of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

To mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, the Pakistani film "Sher Dil" ("Soaring Ambition"), is scheduled to be released nationwide on November 13 in China.

The war film tells the story of a group of young cadets who, after experiencing various challenges and hardships, eventually become Pakistan's most outstanding fighter pilots.

The fourth-generation fighter JF-17, jointly developed by China and Pakistan, makes a stunning debut in the movie, which has already ignited the expectations of military enthusiasts even before its release.

The movie has already set a box-office record in Pakistan.

