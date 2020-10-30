Feature / Entertainment

Hellboy franchise returns to cinema screen

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:00 UTC+8, 2020-10-30       0
Starring David Harbour and Milla Jovovich, action-packed fantasy movie "Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen" is slated for national release on November 9.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:00 UTC+8, 2020-10-30       0

Action-packed fantasy movie “Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen” is slated for national release on November 9. 

The film is helmed by celebrated director Neil Marshall, whose credits include thriller film “Doomsday,” “Game of Thrones Season 4” and “Westworld Season 1.” 

Starring David Harbour and Milla Jovovich, the film, based on the Dark Horse comic book, is centered on the battle between the half-demon superhero Hellboy and a revengeful ancient sorceress. 

Hellboy, a supernatural being and the son of a fallen angel, has to stop the blood queen’s attempt to ruin the human world with his super power.

The original graphic novels by Mike Mignola have developed a big fan base around the world. Lavish fight scenes between Hellboy and a variety of monsters are featured in the movie with compelling visual stunts.

Jovovich, known for her roles in “The Fifth Element” and the “Resident Evil” franchise, challenges herself with a villain role this time. In Jovovich’s eyes, the character is witchy, cool and also sweet. 

Compared with former “Hellboy” movies, the film further explores Hellboy’s inside emotional world and his complex feeling of killing the monsters. In addition to the superhero elements and scenes, the film is also about humanity and growth.

Hellboy franchise returns to cinema screen
Ti Gong

“Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen”

Where to watch:

Grand Theater Cinema, Cathay Cinema, UA Cinema, Premiere Cinemas, UME International Cineplex, SFC New World Cinema City, Peace Cinema, Shanghai Film Art Center and Wanda Cinemas

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     