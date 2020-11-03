Feature / Entertainment

'The Best of Chang'an' arrives in Shanghai

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  11:55 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0
Xi'an Theater's original drama is making its Shanghai debut at Shangyin Opera House this week telling the stories of Xi'an people over four decades.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  11:55 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0

Original drama “The Best of Chang’an” is making Shanghai debut at Shangyin Opera House this week.

Presented by Shaanxi Province-based Xi’an Theater, the play revolves around the story of Qin’s family who operates a restaurant in Xi’an that sells hulutou paomo — port intestine soup served with local bread — a popular traditional food in Shaanxi.

The restaurant witnesses the change and growth of Qin’s family as well as society’s development from 1978 to 2018. Qin’s eight children, one of them adopted, have varied life paths — one chooses to help the family run the restaurant; one serves in the army; one works as a scientist; and one became a thief ...

The Best of Changan arrives in Shanghai
Ti Gong

 “The Best of Chang’an” features 53 characters.

“The stories and some characters are from real life contributed by our theater members born or growing up in Xi’an,” said director Ren Xueying.

Ren said the team spent a lot of time with Xi’an residents to dig out their childhood stories and memories about changes in the city.

“People born in the new era never experienced hunger,” she said. “Our play reconstructed the details of Xi’an people’s lives in the past four decades, showcasing their straightforward and kind personalities, as well as the city’s food culture.”

Ren said Xi’an Theater is known for its realistic original productions. Shaanxi Qinqiang Opera elements have been featured to give the play a unique flavor.

Shanghai is the first city outside Shaanxi that the play has visited since its debut last year.

Performance info

Date: November 3-4, 7:30pm
Tickets: 80-480 yuan
Venue: Shangyin Opera House
Address: 6 Fenyang Rd

The Best of Changan arrives in Shanghai
Ti Gong

The play revolves around the story of Qin’s family who operates a restaurant in Xi’an.



The Best of Changan arrives in Shanghai
Ti Gong

The play showcases the Xi'an people's straightforward and kind personalities, as well as the city’s food culture.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     