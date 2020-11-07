Feature / Entertainment

Display hub showcases the best of Hungary

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:05 UTC+8, 2020-11-07       0
Hungary launched InnoHungary CIIE for Shanghai residents and tourists, offering a glimpse into its tourism, sports and innovation.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:05 UTC+8, 2020-11-07       0

Hungary launched InnoHungary CIIE, an off-site event of the third China International Import Expo, for Shanghai residents and tourists on Friday, offering a glimpse into its tourism, sports and innovation.

Many everyday items such as the magic cube were invented in Hungary. The Rubik's Cube, a classic brain-training 3D puzzle, was invented by Hungarian sculptor and architecture professor Erno Rubik.

A huge magic cube installation is on display at Life Hub @ Jinqiao plaza, and 45 children will participate in a fun Rubik's Cube competition on Sunday.

Rubik's Cube interactive and training camps are open to the public during the event.

Display hub showcases the best of Hungary
Ti Gong

Visitors experience the fun of Rubik's Cube activity.

Visitors are also invited to experience the glamor of fencing following renowned Hungarian fencing coach Ervin Szucs who will demonstrate Hungary's most successful Olympic sport with his students. 

They are also able to enjoy the fun of Teqball, a Hungarian sports innovation.

Hungarian specialty products such as Tokaji grape wine and Herend porcelain are also on display.

Livestreams will be hosted, taking audiences on a virtual journey to different cities and wine regions of the country, covering castles, resorts and shops.

Display hub showcases the best of Hungary
Ti Gong

A demonstration of fencing

Hungary boasts 13 Nobel Prize winners including mathematician John von Neumann and physicist Leo Szilard. The country is also the hometown of a number of celebrities such as composer Franz Liszt and billionaire George Soros.

An exhibition showcasing famous Hungarians and Nobel Prize winners is part of the four-day event. 

A series of cultural experiences and activities of different countries will be held at Life Hub @ Jinqiao in November and December, enabling people to have a "global travel experience."

Display hub showcases the best of Hungary
Ti Gong

Hungarian specialty art crafts

Event info

Dates: Through November 9, 10am-10pm
Venue: Life Hub @ Jinqiao
Address: 3611 Zhangyang Rd, Pudong New Area

Display hub showcases the best of Hungary
Ti Gong

Hungarian specialty wines

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     