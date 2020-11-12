Feature / Entertainment

Stage adaptation of 'The Grand Mansion Gate' visits Shanghai

Based on a popular novel and TV series, a new theatrical production will come to Shanghai Oriental Art Center on November 20-21.
Historical drama “The Grand Mansion Gate” will stage two performances at Shanghai Oriental Art Center on November 20-21.

Presented by the National Theater of China, the play is an adaptation of a 2001 Chinese TV series written and directed by Guo Baochang, who is also the author of the original novel of the same name.

Guo spent over 40 years on the work, which is based on his life story. “The Grand Mansion Gate” details the rise and fall of Baicao Hall, a traditional Chinese medicine store, and the frustrations and fates of three generations of the Bai family.

The TV series, aired on China Central Television in 2001, became a major hit. The drama, also directed by Guo, premiered in 2013 and has been the National Theater of China’s most popular show since then.

Ti Gong

“The Grand Mansion Gate” details the rise and fall of Baicao Hall and the fates of three generations of the Bai family.


To adapt a 40-episode TV series into a 2.5-hour stage play, Guo spent quite some effort. While borrowing the original soundtrack from the TV series, the play invokes Peking Opera elements to give it a historical and dramatic flavor.

“Given the popularity of the TV series, the challenge performers face is to avoid being influenced by the existing characters on TV,” Guo said in an earlier interview. 

“Art has to be unique and distinguishing. That’s why I told my drama crew from the very beginning that I wanted a new production that differs from the TV work.”

Ti Gong

The play, premiered in 2013, has been the National Theater of China's signature work.

Performance info

Dates: November 20-21, 7:15pm
Tickets: 280-880 yuan
Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center
Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong New Area

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

