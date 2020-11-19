Feature / Entertainment

Play tells of revolutionary author's final days

"In Hell or Earth" dramatizes the martyred left-wing author Feng Jian during her final days in a Shanghai prison.
Courtersy of Yin Xuefeng

Feng Jian (played by Mai Duo) in a scene from “In Hell or Earth”

In celebration of the 90th anniversary of the League of Left-Wing Writers, Shanghai director Ma Yuan brings the historical drama “In Hell or Earth” back to the stage at Studio D6, in the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre.

Set in a Shanghai jail, the play presents the final days in the life of Feng Jian (played by Mai Duo), the only female among five martyrs from the league.

Courtersy of Yin Xuefeng

In celebration of the 90th anniversary of the League of Left-Wing Writers, director Ma Yuan brings the historical drama “In Hell or Earth” back to the stage.

The league, led by Lu Xun — one of China’s greatest modern writers — assembled about 50 patriotic Shanghai intellectuals who fought against Kuomintang repression at home amid worsening international situation.

Confronting Cao Hanmin (played by Guo Feng), a jail guard who wants to prevent violence but joins the forces of evils, Feng devotes herself to creating literary works for revolution in the last days of her life.

Courtersy of Yin Xuefeng

While in jail in Shanghai, Feng devotes herself to creating literary works in the final days of her life.

“Feng is an avant-garde writer, and the jail guard is unconsciously influenced by her pioneering thoughts,” said director Ma. “Through Feng, Cao has seen a different path in life. And the audience, as well as the cast, can witness their faiths collide.”

Courtersy of Yin Xuefeng

Feng devotes herself to creating literary works in the final days of her life.

Co-starring Ma Qingli, Pang Shengzhi, Liu Xiaochen, Zhou Tingchao, Kong Xiaoyi and Zheng Zhixin, “In Hell or Earth” will lead audiences on an emotional journey to answer: Who is on Earth and who exactly is in hell?

Info:

Date: Through November 22, 7:30pm (Friday and Saturday); 2pm (Sunday)

Tickets: 200 and 280 yuan

Tel: 6433-4560

Venue: Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre Studio D6

Address: 6/F, 288 Anfu Rd

安福路288号6楼

