Feature / Entertainment

Retro screening pays tribute to film legend

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  00:00 UTC+8, 2020-11-21       0
A film exhibition is to raise its curtain at Tianshan Cinema to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the late Chinese actress Shangguan Yunzhu's birth.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  00:00 UTC+8, 2020-11-21       0

A film exhibition is to raise its curtain at Tianshan Cinema on Monday to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the late Chinese actress Shangguan Yunzhu’s birth.

The exhibition is the Shanghai Art Film Federation’s latest cultural offering following the success of an array of film retrospectives this year. 

Shangguan (1920-1968) was known for her superb acting skills and distinctive feminine charm. In scores of movies from the 1940s to the 1960s, she impressed fans and critics alike with her wide range of roles. She received the China Century Film Best Actress Award in 1995, and was honored as one of the 100 best Chinese actors of the past century in 2005.

Shangguan’s movie career began and developed in Shanghai. Organizers said the exhibition provides insights into the city’s historical changes and cultural roots.

All six of the movies that will be screened have been digitally restored.

Directed by Shen Fu, “Myriads of Lights” centers on the profound changes in the lives of ordinary people after China’s war against Japanese aggression (1931-1945), as well as its emotional toll.

Retro screening pays tribute to film legend

"Myriads of Lights"

“Qun Mo,” also set during the war, documents the Chinese army’s fight against Japanese invaders in a small city.

“Hope In the World” portrays a wise, courageous, patriotic Chinese scholar who protects his family and country during the war.

Set in 1944, “Three Women,” based on renowned playwright Tian Han’s drama of the same name, tells the story of women facing up to life’s challenges and their choices between family, career and love.  

Starring Sang Hu, “Spring of Peace” examines a young woman who starts her life anew after escaping the tragic experience of being married to a hooligan.

“February,” set in 1963, follows a young intellectual’s experiences and romances in a small town, and features celebrated actors Sun Daolin and Xie Fang.

The Shanghai Art Film Federation is dedicated to hosting exhibitions and screenings of film masters and artists. New art-house movies also appear at its theaters around the city. 

For screening details, call 5206-6600.


Dates: From November 23 to 29
Venue: Tianshan Cinema
Address: 888 Tianshan Road

Retro screening pays tribute to film legend

"Qun Mo"

Retro screening pays tribute to film legend

"Spring of Peace"

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     