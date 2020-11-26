Feature / Entertainment

Musical exploration of literary characters

Literature meets music at "Xmas in Murakami's Jazz Wonderland," a Christmas concert taking place at Shanghai Oriental Art Center on December 24.
Japanese writer Haruki Murakami’s stories are beloved in Japan and around the world. He’s known for his fondness of music, especially classical and jazz, and feels that music, like writing, is a mental journey. 

Murakami developed an interest in jazz after attending a concert at the age of 15. He later opened the Peter Cat, a coffeehouse and jazz bar.

“Xmas in Murakami’s Jazz Wonderland” serves as a vehicle for the audience to explore the inner world of the characters from Murakami’s stories through music.

Ti Gong

“Xmas in Murakami’s Jazz Wonderland"

The concert is divided into four parts — “Love,” “Daily Life,” “Dream” and “A Brighter Tomorrow” — concepts often cited in his stories.

Part 1 “Love” features the songs “Norwegian Wood,” “Prelude to a Kiss,” “Pretend” and “The Girl From Ipanema.”

Part 2 “Daily Life” includes “Waltz for Debby,” “My Favorite Things,” “Autumn in New York” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing.” 

Part 3 “Dream” consists of “It’s Only a Paper Moon,” “Jitterbug Waltz,” “Moonlight Serenade,” “Johnny Walker” and “Naoko’s Forest.”

Part 4 “A Brighter Tomorrow” is dedicated to people fighting the battle against COVID-19 with “Look for the Silver Lining,” “Here Comes the Sun,” “Winter Wonderland” and “What a Wonderful World.”

Musicians featured in the performance will include guitar player and composer Zhang Xiongguan, saxophone player Li Shihai, bass player Tian Xin, drummer Xu Zhitong and singer Zhang Le.

Ti Gong

Performance info

Date: December 24, 7:30pm
Tickets: 80-380 yuan
Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center
Address: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area

