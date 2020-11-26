Film group sees fortune beyond ticket sales

To aid the development of China's entertainment industry, Shanghai Film Group will develop a wide range of spin-offs of popular films and TV series over the next five years.

Shanghai Film Group released a new strategy and production plan at the recent 2020 Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo.

To aid the lightning-fast development of China’s entertainment industry, the group will develop a wide range of spin-offs of popular films and television series over the next five years.

Last year, 128 million tickets were sold at the group’s Shanghai United Cinema Lines, the city’s leading cinema chain. By increasing the number of movie premieres, exhibitions and spinoff toys, books and consumer products, group officials view movie theaters as potential goldmines for additional revenue.

The Shanghai Film Art Center, the primary site of the annual Shanghai International Film Festival, will be renovated next year to accommodate the group’s vision of supplementing theater revenue. In addition to movies, the revamped center will include a bookstore and restaurants to attract more families.

Ti Gong

Wang Jian’er, chairman of the Shanghai Film Group, said the cinema renovation plan was inspired by an old Japanese theater that increased foot traffic and revenue by opening a small aquarium. The group is also considering innovative new concepts for managing the film art center. One idea is to allow people to watch movies in advance and pay based on how much they enjoyed them.

The organization has abundant Intellectual Property resources, including 820 movies, more than 800 television series and 500 animated shows. A complete chain of merchandising will be developed for these IPs.

The group’s Shanghai Animation Film Studio has signed agreements with foreign and domestic publishers, gaming, fast-moving consumer goods companies, as well as clothing and food brands.

The Shanghai Film Museum will continue to design and develop merchandising based on its valuable film collections and artworks. These products will be displayed during the museum’s film exhibitions, master classes and workshops.

Shanghai Film Park, located in Songjiang District’s Chedun Town, is in its second phase of construction. When completed, it will feature shooting locations and services for film and television production teams from around the world. It will also serve as a tourist attraction with interactive filmmaking experiences for visitors.

Additionally, the group will strengthen its cooperation with Yangtze River Delta region movie theaters and film studios to increase the prevalence of Shanghai-produced movies. It plans to disperse more funding to develop the region’s entertainment industry.

Last month, the group launched a 2-billion-yuan film and television investment fund to boost the development of Suzhou’s Taihu New Town, which will feature cultural and entertainment facilities for training, production and tourism.