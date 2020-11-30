Shanghai Disney Resort becomes winter wonderland

This season will be filled with heartwarming moments, magical surprises and exciting new experiences for guests of all ages at Shanghai Disney.

With winter right around the corner and anticipation for the holidays rising, guests will be able to warm up with friends and loved ones as the entire Shanghai Disney Resort transforms into a magical winter wonderland, complete with hearty fare, nostalgic merchandise and exciting new experiences.

Festive decorations have adorned the entire resort, reigniting memories of holidays past. At Celebration Square on Mickey Avenue, four giant Christmas gift boxes lie ready to be unwrapped each week to reveal a different holiday theme. Echoing this weekly surprise, the Enchanted Storybook Castle will also be “unwrapped” on a weekly basis during the new show, "Unwrap the Wonder: A Christmas Celebration," bringing festive designs to life on a grand scale. Magical ice sculptures featuring beloved Disney characters can also be found across Mickey Avenue and the Gardens of Imagination, presenting guests with the perfect opportunity to take heartwarming photos together.

A Shanghai Disneyland tradition, each evening during the winter season, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse welcome guests in the Gardens of Imagination for Mickey’s Magical Tree Lighting Ceremony. This uplifting ceremony sees the enormous Shanghai Disneyland Christmas Tree come to life, revealing twinkling lights sparkling in perfect harmony.



More Shanghai Disneyland traditions are also set to return, as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and the whole gang appear in the fun-filled "Happy Holidays, Mickey!" celebration show. Similarly, the guest-favorite "Christmas Swing!" will take place on Mickey Avenue during the day, and at night, guests should keep their cameras at the ready for an unforgettable magical "snowfall" along Mickey Avenue. Guests can also take iconic holiday photos with Santa Goofy in a specially decorated selfie spot.

With a series of heartwarming surprises ready to be explored in Disneytown, the celebrations know no limit this winter. At the Disneytown Christmas Market, guests can find a series of craft stations, food booths, games and other holiday-themed activities housed in authentic wooden kiosks, mirroring popular festive markets from around the world, offering an authentic winter experience. On weekends and special occasions, carolers will fill the air with their joyous voices, and in the evenings, they will be joined by Mickey Mouse for the traditional Disneytown tree lighting ceremony.



For guests looking for photo opportunities, they can enjoy a festive Disneytown Tree Trail featuring eight holiday trees, each themed to a different Disney character or story. What’s more, as a special surprise for children and families, on weekends and holidays, Santa Claus will appear in a special cabin on Broadway Plaza, so guests should make sure to stay on the “nice” list for a chance to meet the big man himself.

Gift-giving is one of the most important traditions of the season, and for guests looking to find the perfect gift for that special someone, Shanghai Disney Resort is rolling out two new merchandise collections. The Mickey and Friends Christmas collection features a wealth of warming winter-themed accessories, holiday blankets, ponchos, as well as Chip ‘n’ Dale cross-body bags – a hot hit during this chilly season. As part of the new Duffy and Friends Christmas collection, guests will fall in love with new plush toys featuring the cuddly characters in their new winter costumes, while the Christmas Duffy Beanie will complete any Christmas look. A new Christmas StellaLou wreath can help turn every guest’s home into a cozy holiday haven.

From speedy treats to authentic fine dining, the winter season is filled with incredible feasts to complement an idyllic holiday experience. This winter, guests exploring the resort will find some of the most memorable holiday snacks yet, including Duffy and Mickey gingerbread cookies, Chip ‘n’ Dale Christmas popcorn buckets, Christmas chocolate log cakes, and so much more.

