Feature / Entertainment

'Chinese Swag' to showcase traditional culture and fashion

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:13 UTC+8, 2020-12-07       0
Production concepts for "Chinese Swag," an original online variety show about Chinese culture and fashion, were showcased at the recent INNERSECT 2020.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:13 UTC+8, 2020-12-07       0

Production concepts for “Chinese Swag,” an original online variety show about Chinese culture and fashion, were showcased at the recent INNERSECT 2020, an exhibition of trendy global fashion and brands.

The online variety show, which will debut on streaming platforms next year, highlights China’s brilliant culture and fashion.

The show will also feature classic Chinese films, TV series, animation, tourist resorts and time-honored brands to resonate with different generations of people.

Qin Xiaoxian, a talented young crosstalk performer from Deyun Crosstalk Theater, will appear as a commentator on stylish youth culture. 

Qin said crosstalk, a traditional Chinese art form, has potential to take on a new and fashionable look to attract today’s younger generation. 

The show will also cover eSports and its growing influence on the younger generation. Professional players will make cameos to talk about their personal experiences.

Chinese Swag to showcase traditional culture and fashion
Ti Gong

Qin Xiaoxian, a young talented crosstalk performer from Deyun Crosstalk Theater, will join the show.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     