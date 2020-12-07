'Chinese Swag' to showcase traditional culture and fashion

Production concepts for "Chinese Swag," an original online variety show about Chinese culture and fashion, were showcased at the recent INNERSECT 2020.

Production concepts for “Chinese Swag,” an original online variety show about Chinese culture and fashion, were showcased at the recent INNERSECT 2020, an exhibition of trendy global fashion and brands.

The online variety show, which will debut on streaming platforms next year, highlights China’s brilliant culture and fashion.

The show will also feature classic Chinese films, TV series, animation, tourist resorts and time-honored brands to resonate with different generations of people.

Qin Xiaoxian, a talented young crosstalk performer from Deyun Crosstalk Theater, will appear as a commentator on stylish youth culture.

Qin said crosstalk, a traditional Chinese art form, has potential to take on a new and fashionable look to attract today’s younger generation.

The show will also cover eSports and its growing influence on the younger generation. Professional players will make cameos to talk about their personal experiences.