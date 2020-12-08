T-34 set to jump off movie screens across the country

The Russian military film will hit cinemas across China on Friday with both 2D and 3D versions.

Adapted from a true World War II story, the film shot with IMAX cameras follows a group of Russian soldiers who escape from German captivity with the help of a legendary T-34 tank.

The film explores themes of humanity, brotherhood and love during times of war.



Fierce tank battle scenes almost jump off the screen with IMAX technology.



To coincide with the film's release, models of the T-34 will be displayed at shopping malls in Shanghai, Chengdu, Shenzhen and Hangzhou.

