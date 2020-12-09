A female take on life's challenges during the pandemic

"Her Story," a heart-warming movie made by three award-winning female directors, sheds light on how the pandemic has influenced ordinary people's lives and emotions.

"Her Story," a heart-warming movie made by three award-winning female directors, Sylvia Chang, Li Shaohong and Chen Chong, will be released in China next year.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Zhou Xun, Sammi Cheng and Xu Di. Told from a distinctive female perspective, it sheds light on how the pandemic has influenced ordinary people's lives and emotions.

It also celebrates people's courage and the difficult choices they make in the face of unexpected family, career and relationship dilemmas.



In addition to tackling the subjects of life and love, the film examines men's role in the growth and lives of today's women.



"Her Story" also features veteran actor Stephen Fung and heart-throb Yiyang Qianxi.