A female take on life's challenges during the pandemic

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:24 UTC+8, 2020-12-09
"Her Story," a heart-warming movie made by three award-winning female directors, Sylvia Chang, Li Shaohong and Chen Chong, will be released in China next year.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Zhou Xun, Sammi Cheng and Xu Di. Told from a distinctive female perspective, it sheds light on how the pandemic has influenced ordinary people's lives and emotions. 

It also celebrates people's courage and the difficult choices they make in the face of unexpected family, career and relationship dilemmas.

In addition to tackling the subjects of life and love, the film examines men's role in the growth and lives of today's women.

"Her Story" also features veteran actor Stephen Fung and heart-throb Yiyang Qianxi.

Ti Gong

(From left) Zhou Xun, Yiyang Qianxi and Sammi Cheng are featured in "Her Story."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
