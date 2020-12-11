Sino-French team in cloud training for acrobatic spectacular

Shanghai Acrobatic Troupe's performers are busy working on the second season of the multimedia spectacular "Era – Intersection of Time."

Shanghai Acrobatic Troupe’s performers are busy working on the second season of the multimedia spectacular “Era — Intersection of Time.”

Hot on the heels of the first season, which concluded after a 14-year run from its September 27, 2005, debut, "Era 2" is to kick off as a resident show at the Shanghai Circus World in April next year.

The first season sold 600 million yuan worth of tickets and was performed over 5,000 times, attracting more than 5 million viewers. The troupe hope the second season is just as successful.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the troupe has adopted an innovative way of training and rehearsal to prepare for the second season.

The show’s French choreography team set up a zoom-like big screen in their studio to monitor the performers’ training schedule at home to offer guidance.

They also held online discussions to decide the finer details of the show’s scenes, music, costumes and props.

Troupe officials revealed the French team had to postpone their trip to Shanghai several times due to the spread of the pandemic overseas. The cloud rehearsal, which started on November 19, is a new attempt to kick off international cultural exchange and get the second season underway.

The cloud rehearsal may have allowed the French team to connect with their performers but there were some problems they had to overcome, such as the time difference between Europe and Asia and the language barriers. These obstacles are easier to resolve when in a studio face to face.

Ti Gong

Xu Mile, a first season performer, is now engaged in the production of the second season.

He said that performers are required to review their new movements and choreography ahead of each cloud rehearsal and to make improvements.

The renovated Shanghai Circus World is perfectly set up to host big shows from all over the globe following a refurbishment. It now boasts improved lighting, sound and visual effect systems, interiors and seats, offering audiences a much more immersive viewing experience.

The second season will continue to combine traditional Chinese acrobatics with Western circus and theater.

Around two-thirds of the first season’s acts are newly created and designed. Some of the troupe’s representative acts, like “Russia Bar,” will be artistically presented with 3D video on stage.

The new season’s story is set in Shanghai and follows a young couple’s tour around the city, with special scenes evoking memories of ancient Chinese culture and traditions.