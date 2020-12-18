Feature / Entertainment

Italian children's choir tour goes virtual

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:50 UTC+8, 2020-12-18       0
The 2021 Piccolo Coro dell'Antoniano Italy-China New Year's Concert will stage six performances in Shanghai with the help of holographic projection technology.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:50 UTC+8, 2020-12-18       0

The 2021 Piccolo Coro dell’Antoniano Italy-China New Year’s Concert will stage six performances in four days at Shanghai Children’s Art Theater.

Piccolo Coro dell’Antoniano, or Little Choir of Antoniano, is an Italian children’s choir from Bologna. Established in 1963, the choir has been considered an Italian national treasure for its heavenly voice.

Since their first visit to China in 2016, the choir has made it a tradition to stage New Year’s concerts for Chinese audiences over the past five years. Due to the pandemic, Piccolo Coro dell’Antoniano could not make the trip to Shanghai and China for this year’s concert. But the Shanghai Children’s Art Theater found another way to present the performance with the help of holographic projection technology.

Italian childrens choir tour goes virtual
Ti Gong

Piccolo Coro dell’Antoniano has been considered an Italian national treasure for its heavenly voice.

The theater revealed that Piccolo Coro dell’Antoniano has recorded a performance with programs chosen especially for Chinese audiences. 

The performance will be presented at the theater through holographic projection with high-resolution visual and sound effects.

The concert will still be partially live, as the Shanghai-based Little Hydrangea Choir will show up to perform at Shanghai Children’s Art Theater and have a long-distance interaction with Piccolo Coro dell’Antoniano.

“The pandemic has changed people’s lives and increased our physical distance,” said Liang Xiaoxia, general manager of Shanghai Children’s Art Theater.

 “We hope to build a new form of connection between people with this performance that crosses time and space.”
Liang said the concert is also the theater’s exploration of the realization of international performances in the post-pandemic era.

As a Good Will Ambassador for UNICEF, Piccolo Coro dell’Antoniano is beloved worldwide and performs at the international children’s song festival, Zecchino d’Oro, every year.

Italian childrens choir tour goes virtual
Ti Gong

The choir has made it a tradition to stage New Year’s concerts for Chinese audiences over the past five years.

Performance info

Dates: December 31-January 3, 7:30pm; January 2-3, 2:30pm
Tickets: 80-480 yuan
Venue: Shanghai Children’s Art Theater
Address: 800 Miaojiang Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     