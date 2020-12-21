Experimental films make their cinema debut

The Center for Experimental Film organized a cinema screening in Huangpu District for young artists' short films under the theme of "Future, Future."

Experimental short films, usually showcased in art museums, were shown in a Shanghai cinema on Sunday to attract a larger audience.

The Center for Experimental Film organized a public screening for the results of its latest project which commissioned young artists to create short films under the theme of “Future, Future.”



Curator Yang Fudong invited five artists, all graduates of the China Academy of Arts, to take part in the project. Each was then asked to invite one of their fellow artists to join the project.

Ma Yue / SHINE

Ten films, ranging from 3 to 33 minutes, were presented at the Bona Palace cinema in Huangpu District on Sunday evening. The screening was followed by a question-and-answer session.

“The theme ‘Future, Future’ can be a kind of outlook into the future, or a new creative method the young artists want to practice and experiment,” said Yang. “It’s great to see a clash and exchange of so many creative young thoughts.”

The center said screenings are expected to take place in Beijing and other cities following the Shanghai showing. It plans to make the project an annual event and invite different young artists to participate.

Ma Yue / SHINE

The films shown were “Guide” by Feng Bingyi, “Future Birthday” by Chen Zhou, “The Needle of Time” by Ma Haijiao, “Unfinished Film” by Hu Wei, “From Dark Matters” by Shen Ruilan, “Memories for the Future” by Yang Yuanyuan, “Sunset on Fingertips” by Tang Chao, “Satellite” by Lin Ke, “Guising. In Front of You” by Zhu Changquan and “Inspired by Transliteration-Chapter Four: Cracks” by Li Ming.

The Center for Experimental Film is dedicated to art films, with an archive focusing on digital image research and documentation. Through its online cinema, the center screens art films and videos, and invites professionals to curate screening series.