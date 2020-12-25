Feature / Entertainment

Another cinematic shock for the holidays

"Shock Wave 2," a sequel to the 2017 hit movie "Shock Wave," premiered in movie theaters across the country yesterday.
Directed by Hong Kong filmmaker Herman Yau, the film features award-winning actors Andy Lau and Lau Ching-wan as bomb disposal experts who try to stop terrorist bomb attacks. 

The two actors, both winners of Hong Kong Film Awards, starred together in the highly acclaimed 1999 film “Running Out of Time."

"Shock Wave 2" is also playing in IMAX theaters. It was filmed in more than 120 locations in Hong Kong.

Andy Lau (right) and Lau Ching-wan star in "Shock Wave 2."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
