Festivals in rocking start to the new year

The Midi Music Festival, China’s earliest rock festival brand, is welcoming the new year with performances in Shanghai and neighboring Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces featuring the cream of Chinese rock stars.

The festivals will feature Chinese musicians from Cui Jian, “the father of Chinese rock,” to fresh voices from bands such as Penicillin, who made their big break in reality show “The Big Band.”

The three-day Nanxi River Midi x Eastsea Countdown Festival in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, will mark the first collaboration of the 20-year-old Beijing-based Midi and 10-year-old Eastsea, two of the country’s most noted music festivals.

The event will have a special “tribute to medical heroes and heroines.” Medical workers honored by the governments for fighting the pandemic are being given free tickets.

The two-day Taihu Midi Fest, initiated five years ago, will be completely indoors for the first time this year. A lineup of 21 musicians will be split into two groups to rock fans in Shanghai and Wuxi in Jiangsu Province.

Often called “China’s Woodstock,” the Midi festival started in the canteen of a Beijing music school 20 years ago, and has been branching out both geographically and musically since then. It has established festivals and music camps around the country in collaboration with tourism organizations.

Three years ago, the brand started an electro music festival during the National Day holiday in October, aiming to catch a new generation of young fans.

Festival info

• Nanxi River Midi x Eastsea Countdown Festival

Wenzhou

Date: December 31-January 2

Venue: Nanxi River Music Park

Tickets: 280-660 yuan

• Taihu Midi Fest

Shanghai

Date: January 1, 1:30pm

Venue: Bandai Namco Shanghai Base

Tickets: 299-330 yuan

Wuxi

Date: December 31, 6:30pm

Venue: Yin Pai New Cultural Space

Tickets: 180-460 yuan