A bevy of fun available in Jiading District

A series of fun activities can be experienced at Life Hub@Anting Plaza in Jiading District until the end of January, including a Finnish winter bazaar, poetry competition, story sharing and animation events.

The Finnish market lets visitors experience the authentic flavor of Finland's culture with innovative products, food and handicrafts.



Liqueur, milk, beer and oatmeal, as well as festive cups and porcelain products, are available. There's also a replica of a Finnish sauna built inside a log cabin.



Ti Gong

Kids can compete for prizes in Angry Birds games, and they'll love listening to stories about Finland's most popular cartoon figure Moomin.

A New Year's Eve party will feature performances and lucky drawings.



Various activities related to oxen will also take place.

Ti Gong

Event info

Date: Through January 31, 10am-10pm

Venue: Life Hub@Anting

Address: 1055 Moyu Rd S., Jiading District