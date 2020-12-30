Actress Tian's performance stuns Macau judges

Tian Hairong won the Best Supporting Actress award at the close of the 12th Macau International Movie Festival for her portrayal of a strong-willed woman in "Shallow."

Veteran actress Tian Hairong stunned the judging panel of the 12th Macau International Movie Festival,which ended this week, with her depiction of a strong-willed woman in “Shallow” to win the Best Supporting Actress award.



According to director Tang Xiaobai, “Shallow” is a heart-warming film about family bonds and dreams. Tian plays a woman who takes care of her sister’s child while her sister followed a boxing career.

The film is due for release in April or May.



Tian said she was grateful for the love she receives from her family and friends, especially in 2020, a difficult year for many people.

The Best Actor award of the festival went to Zhang Yi for his portrayal of a soldier in “Sacrifice.” Zhong Chuxi received the Best Actress award for her performance in “August Never Ends,” a romantic tale.