Feature / Entertainment

Actress Tian's performance stuns Macau judges

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:40 UTC+8, 2020-12-31       0
Tian Hairong won the Best Supporting Actress award at the close of the 12th Macau International Movie Festival for her portrayal of a strong-willed woman in "Shallow."
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:40 UTC+8, 2020-12-31       0

Veteran actress Tian Hairong stunned the judging panel of the 12th Macau International Movie Festival,which ended this week, with her depiction of a strong-willed woman in “Shallow” to win the Best Supporting Actress award.

According to director Tang Xiaobai, “Shallow” is a heart-warming film about family bonds and dreams. Tian plays a woman who takes care of her sister’s child while her sister followed a boxing career. 

The film is due for release in April or May.

Tian said she was grateful for the love she receives from her family and friends, especially in 2020, a difficult year for many people.

The Best Actor award of the festival went to Zhang Yi for his portrayal of a soldier in “Sacrifice.” Zhong Chuxi received the Best Actress award for her performance in “August Never Ends,” a romantic tale.

Actress Tians performance stuns Macau judges
Ti Gong

Tian Hairong wins the Best Supporting Actress award.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     