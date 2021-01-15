eSports featured in film about youngsters' dreams

Shanghai Film Group this week began shooting "Dacheng Dalou," a movie reflecting the dreams of the generation born in the 1990s living in Shanghai.

“Dacheng Dalou,” which literally means “Big City Tall Building,” is slated for nationwide release later this year. The movie is a new SFG project and a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

The story spans 30 years of social and economic change in Pudong, seen by many as the frontier of China’s reforms and opening-up.

Many of the film’s scenes will be shot at Lujiazui’s 632-meter-high Shanghai Tower, the tallest building in China. Director Xie Mingxiao revealed the city’s skyscraper would be the scene of a mixture of activities, such as cosplay, contact fighting and an extreme vertical running race.

Ti Gong

“It will be the first homegrown film production that displays the development of eSports and young people’s enthusiasm about it,” said Xie. “We want to depict how the lives of contemporary young people has grown alongside the pulse and progress of the city.”

Scriptwriter He Qing said the film is about people’s passion and affection for the city. It will display the achievements and vicissitudes of Shanghai in varied fields over the past three decades.

“I hope the love, warmth and spirit of the city, that are highlighted in the movie, will serve as life-lessons that inspire the audiences. There are powerful messages of hope, courage, faith, humanity and personal triumph in the film,” said He.

Meanwhile, a dozen new SFG projects are currently under way.

Wang Jian’er, chairman of Shanghai Film Group, said that they would continue to create more realistic and inspiring works about the city and its people in the new year.

Among the other projects is “1921,” a film directed by Huang Jianxin about the founding of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai.

Biopic film “Wangdao” will portray the life and career of famous linguist and educator Chen Wangdao, who translated the first full Chinese version of “The Communist Manifesto” in 1920 and was president of Fudan University from 1949-77.

Celebrated Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar-wai is set to shoot “Blossoms.” The film, adapted from Shanghai writer Jin Yucheng’s award-winning novel of the same name, follows the lives of three Shanghai residents from the end of China’s “cultural revolution” in the 1970s through the 1990s. It will be director Wong’s first TV drama series.