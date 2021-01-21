Feature / Entertainment

Mural an inspiration for latest shadow puppet show

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:54 UTC+8, 2021-01-22       0
Following the success of the multimedia shadow play "Mulan," the Shanghai Puppet Theater is premiering a new production, "The Nine-Colored Deer," at its newly renovated theater.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:54 UTC+8, 2021-01-22       0
Mural an inspiration for latest shadow puppet show

“The Nine-Colored Deer” is based on a mural painting in Dunhuang Cave 257 of the Northern Wei period (AD 386-534).

Following the success of the multimedia shadow play “Mulan,” the Shanghai Puppet Theater is premiering a new production, “The Nine-Colored Deer,” at its newly renovated theater.

Based on a well-known mural painting of Dunhuang, Gansu Province, “The Nine-Colored Deer” is another eye-catching show by the theater, drawing inspiration from Chinese culture.

The play tells a story of betrayal and punishment. It follows a mythical deer of nine colors that saves a drowning merchant and asks him to keep its existence secret. Threatened by the king who wants the deer, the merchant betrays the deer’s whereabouts and is punished for his deceit.

With a history of more than 2,000 years, Chinese shadow plays feature silhouette puppets projected onto a backlit curtain while artisans manipulate their articulating limbs.

It took the theater around nine months to produce the visually stunning sets and fantasy elements with sentimental music. More than 40 puppets were produced for the characters of the show.

Sherwood Hu is the show’s director, following his success at the helm of “Mulan.” He continues to combine filmmaking techniques and modern visual effects with the age-old art form.

“We have incorporated modern technology and aesthetics into the play to give the art a brand new look,” said Hu. “We hope that it can ignite children’s enthusiasm for both traditional arts and technological innovation.” 

The newly renovated theater covers an area of more than 4,000 square meters and will be developed into a new cultural landmark.

In addition to performances, it offers a public space for puppet exhibitions, interactive workshops and cultural salons.

He Xiaoqiong, director of the Shanghai Puppet Theater, said that over the past 60 years the theater has made many innovative attempts to increase the charm of Chinese shadow puppetry. They will create more original works in the future to preserve the art form, as well as to promote cultural values and entertain the community, especially the young audiences. 

Info

Date: January 23-24, January 30-31, February 15-16; 10am, 2pm

Tickets: 80-180 yuan

Tel: 6334-5502

Venue: Shanghai Puppet Theater Address: 5F, 388 Nanjing Rd W.

Mural an inspiration for latest shadow puppet show
Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     