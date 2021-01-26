Feature / Entertainment

Small is beautiful in the world of vehicles

The first exhibition of 2021 at Shanghai Auto Museum, the "Charm of Petites," showcases its collection of small and micro cars.
The first exhibition of 2021 at Shanghai Auto Museum, the “Charm of Petites,” showcases its collection of small and micro cars.

The opening ceremony was livestreamed on December 30, shedding new light on the interesting world of small cars.

“Don’t judge a car by its size” is the idea the curator wants to promote. Although some cars are small, there are unexpected surprises waiting for visitors.

Four exhibition halls have been set up to bring the special charm of these little vehicles to the public.

KR200, a car that looks like a plane, is one of the highlights. It was produced in 1958 and manufactured by Messerschmitt AG, a German aircraft manufacturer.

Well-known and classic vehicles such as the Mini Cooper and Fiat 500 which were designed for family travel and the Isetta manufactured by BMW looking like an egg with four wheels are all on display.

Qin Jian / Ti Gong

A boy takes a look at a Fiat 500, one of the highlights of the “Charm of Petites” exhibition at Shanghai Auto Museum. Although the car looks small from the outside, its interior is surprisingly spacious due to its design. 

The exhibition also combines modern technologies to focus on the visitor experience. Through multimedia interaction, visitors can become involved in several immersive scenes.

A hall made of mirrors and clouds creates a scene of a KR200 flying, while visitors take a plane. Games are projected on the wall to enhance the experience.

In the third exhibition hall, a Fiat 500 on display provides a new viewing angle for visitors to appreciate the wide space inside such small car.

Monthly charity events and parent-child courses in relation to this exhibition will be launched, so that no matter whether parents with children, a hipster keen on design or just a fan of vehicles, you can find your favorite through the many activities in the museum.

Visitors are recommended to subscribe the “Shanghai Auto Museum” official WeChat account to follow the latest information and activities.

Located in the Auto Expo Park, Shanghai Auto Museum, the first museum in China to focus on cars, opened to the public in 2007.

Covering an area of 28,000 square meters, the venue has three floors with hundreds of precious vintage vehicles and various exhibits, telling interesting stories about the development of cars over the past 100 years.

The museum also hosts activities including driving vintage cars and provides a platform for visitors to enjoy the fun of moving vehicles.

Qin Jian / Ti Gong

A Mini Cooper has won much attention for its small size.  

‘Charm of Petites’

Date: Through March 15 (closed on Mondays)

Ticket: 60 yuan (US$9.2)

Venue: Shanghai Auto Museum

Address: 7565 Boyuan Rd

博园路7585号

Source: SHINE
﻿
