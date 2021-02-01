Feature / Entertainment

A thrilling musical night at the museum for children

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:05 UTC+8, 2021-02-01       0
The Chinese version of "Musical TARU," a musical production for children, is making its Shanghai debut. The Chinese show has been upgraded with 3D stage effects and costume design.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:05 UTC+8, 2021-02-01       0

The Chinese version of “Musical TARU,” an interactive musical production for children, is making its Shanghai debut at the SAIC Shanghai Culture Square.

The original version of the musical was created in South Korea, and has been a popular family musical in the country since its premiere in 2016.

The story follows three young visitors who spend a night at the museum. However, a mysterious lunar eclipse occurs while they’re inside and the exhibits come alive. The fossil of a baby T-Rex, TARU, is stolen by two thieves. But, with the help of the newly animated exhibits, the daring trio set out on a journey to save baby TARU.

The musical has been performed in Singapore and Taiwan Island. Compared to the original version, the Chinese show has been upgraded with 3D stage effects and costume design.

The show is ideal for a young audience, who can see eight giant dinosaurs on stage and learn dinosaur-related knowledge while enjoying the music and story.

A thrilling musical night at the museum for children
Ti Gong

The audience can see eight giant dinosaurs on stage.

Producer Hong Benying said she decided to bring the show to China when watching the original version with her 7-year-old daughter.

“I noticed that children of all ages in the theater enjoyed the performance,” she said. “Some mothers even enjoyed the story more. They seemed touched by the strong and eternal love TARU’s mother showed for her child.”

Director Shi Lu said the story has a fantastical plot and he tried to give the dinosaurs cordial images to suit young audiences.

“It’s much more persuasive if we allow the historical creatures to tell children about the meaning and purpose of life,” said Shi. “With an attractive storyline and stage design, the musical presents ancient culture for children in a vivid way.”

The show features popular musical actor and singer Zhai Lishuotian, who is taking two contradictory roles of the museum chief and the thief.

A thrilling musical night at the museum for children
Ti Gong

Compared to the original version, the Chinese show has been upgraded with 3D stage effects and costume design.

Performance info

Dates: February 2, 7:30pm; February 3, 3:30pm, 7:30pm
Tickets: 80-880 yuan
Venue: SAIC Shanghai Culture Square
Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     