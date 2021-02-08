Join Chinese New Year frolics in Jiading

A series of fun games and activities are under way for families with kids at the Life Hub@Anting Plaza in Jiading District in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year.

A series of fun games and activities are under way for families with kids at the Life Hub@Anting Plaza in Jiading District in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year holiday.

The Spring Festival exhibition is staged for an immersive experience about the history, culture and tradition of the holiday.

It comprises six areas, such as the Chinese New Year customs, and an interactive area with a member of staff dressed as the “God of Fortune.”

Visitors can discover the origin of the 24 solar terms according to the traditional Chinese lunar calendar, with the first solar term lichun (spring begins) falling on February 3 this year.

They are also welcome to join in the poetry reading, AI drawing and a visual touring to explore the 800-year history of Jiading.

A number of books and pamphlets are showcased on how Dr Zhang Wenhong, the city’s top infectious disease expert, has been leading Shanghai’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Using caricature and cartoon design for a fun, effective visual communication, the book area aims to discuss and ease public concern over the virus by promoting relevant knowledge.

Meanwhile, various folk culture and festive performances, such as dragon and lion dances, and interactions with the “God of Fortune” will be hosted throughout the Spring Festival holiday, bringing joy and laughter to all.

Ti Gong

Event info

Date: Through February 28, 10am-10pm

Venue: Life Hub@Anting

Address: 1055 Moyu Rd S., Jiading District