Crooners and TV anchors team up for holiday gala

  13:12 UTC+8, 2021-02-09       0
The gala titled "I Have A Date With Spring" brings together singers Zhang Lingzhi and Zhou Bingqian to perform with the anchors.
Shanghai television anchors and singers will perform on Saturday evening on the City TV Channel.

The gala titled “I Have A Date With Spring” brings together singers Zhang Lingzhi and Zhou Bingqian to perform with the anchors.

Renowned TV host and producer Cao Kefan will partner with young singer Huang Ling and composer Chen Gang to perform “An Eternal Smile,” a romantic song created by Chen’s father for his mother.

New interpretations of well-known songs such as “Time Flies” and “Be Together” will pay tribute to the dedication of medical workers involved in the battle against COVID-19.

According to director Lin Hai, heart-warming, inspiring songs are chosen for the gala to encourage people to move forward and make good changes in the new year.

Local television anchors and singers will perform on Saturday evening.

