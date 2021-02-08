Feature / Entertainment

Bevy of new TV shows to be broadcast during holiday

Shanghai's television screens will be packed with different styles of programs for the Spring Festival holiday from Thursday.
Shanghai's television screens will be packed with different styles of programs for the Spring Festival holiday from Thursday.

The City TV Channel will present Spring Festival galas with different themes, including comedies, food-related shows and traditional Chinese operas.

Comedians including Wang Rugang, Tao Dexing and Chen Guoqing will bring their acts to the airwaves, featuring regional dialects, farces and crosstalk.

The food-themed gala features culinary veterans showcasing their cooking skills, while the traditional opera gala displays the charm of troupes such as the Peking and Huju operas.

Business channel Yicai will gather professionals to forecast the capital market in 2021 and provide information for investors.

Documentaries, classic films, TV series and cartoons will also air on local channels.

