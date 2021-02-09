Feature / Entertainment

TV shows and videos to celebrate Chinese New Year

Shanghai Media Group's News Channel is presenting special programs and interactive events to celebrate Chinese New Year throughout the weeklong holiday.
During the weeklong holiday, TV anchors will share with audiences how they prepare tasty dishes for family reunions in a daily program.

During the weeklong holiday, TV anchors will share with audiences how they prepare tasty dishes for family reunions in a daily program.

On Friday evening, choirs with singers from all walks of life will present musical performances. The songs will convey their best wishes for the country in the new year.

Meanwhile, Knews of SMG News will launch online video collections. 

Local children and students are being encouraged to upload short videos on how they spend the holiday with their friends and family. They can also record Spring Festival customs, celebrations and lifestyles in the videos.

Ti Gong

Children will convey their best wishes in song.

﻿
