Feature / Entertainment

Age no barrier to women over 30 in film industry

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:34 UTC+8, 2021-02-20       0
Liu Mintao and Wu Jinyan are both over 30 years old, still going strong and carving out a bigger name for themselves in the "Fighting Youth" series.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:34 UTC+8, 2021-02-20       0

With so many young idols emerging on the music, film and dance scene these days, 30 seems to be a seminal number for many older female artists who are desperate for another crack at stardom. 

Yet two actresses are bucking the trend.

Liu Mintao and Wu Jinyan are both over 30 years old, still going strong and currently carving out a bigger name for themselves in the exciting “Fighting Youth” series on Dragon TV. 

Liu, 45, portrays Shu Wanting, a tough and ambitious senior manager of a big company. 

The actress, who hails from Yantai, Shandong Province, is aware there are many actresses her age worried about finding work in the film and TV industry, but believes nothing is impossible if you work hard and apply yourself. 

“I’m dedicated to improving my acting,” said Liu, adding that she is prepared to do whatever it takes to win an Oscar, even if she has to work into her late 60s.  

Liu, a graduate from the Central Academy of Drama, received tons of applause for her performances in the epic feature “The Disguiser” and the costume drama “Nirvana in Fire.”  

Liu was a low-profile, family-oriented actress in the early stages of her career. But in 2014 the period drama “Romance of Our Parents” thrust her into the spotlight.

Liu revealed she took inspiration from a friend, to depict Shu, the character in “Fighting Youth,” who shared a similar career background. The actress confessed the role was a challenge because in most of her former screen roles she played simple, tender and modest women.

The role also reminded Liu of her own career development. She said it is important for a woman to work hard, be independent, confident and be open to a career of new possibilities.

“Now I come to realize the significant role of a career in the assessment and recognition of one’s life,” Liu said. “It can largely help build confidence and deal with any unexpected circumstances in life.”

Wu Jinyan, 31, plays the lead role of Zhang Xiaoyu, a young, hardworking cosmetics saleswoman in the drama. Although her character doesn’t have an enviable background in education, she is gifted in sales because of her father’s influence, who is a merchant in Yiwu, Zhejiang Province.

Wu said that Zhang shares some similarities with her former role — Wei Yingluo, a strong-willed and courageous 18th century imperial concubine in the epic drama series “Story of Yanxi Palace.” 

“Both of them achieve their goals with great efforts and a never-yielding spirit,” Wu said. “But Zhang is more outspoken and energetic.”

Wu prefers roles where women can pursue their dreams, regardless of prejudice and discrimination. The Chengdu-born actress feels honored to be in a position to play these courageous women. She hopes it will help inspire other ambitious women to go on to fulfil their dreams.

Age no barrier to women over 30 in film industry

"Fighting Youth"

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Oscar
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     