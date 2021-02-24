Feature / Entertainment

Lantern Festival gala sheds light on local artists

Shanghai Media Group's City TV Channel will present a special gala at 7pm on Friday to celebrate the Lantern Festival, featuring some of the city's traditional theater artists.
Shanghai Media Group's City TV Channel will present a special gala at 7pm on Friday to celebrate the Lantern Festival.

The gala will feature some of the city’s traditional theater artists performing their latest works.

Performing artist Cai Jinping will appear in a Huju Opera excerpt of “Thunderstorm,” a play by renowned Chinese dramatist Cao Yu.

Yueju Opera artist Zhao Zhigang will partner with Shan Yangping in a vocal excerpt from “The Family,” a Yueju Opera adaptation from Chinese writer Ba Jin’s novel.

Artists will stage crossover performances and give new interpretations of traditional arts. 

The gala will also include interactive activities such as guessing lantern riddles and farce excerpts.

Yueju Opera artists Zhao Zhigang (left) and Shan Yangping will perform an excerpt from “The Family.”

Source: SHINE
﻿
