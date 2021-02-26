Shanghai Disney blossoming for fifth anniversary

Guests at Shanghai Disney Resort can indulge in a colorful world as fresh flowers and blossoms enchant the senses in a run-up to the resort's fifth anniversary celebrations.

Beginning on March 1 on Adventure Isle, visitors can meet Kevin, the exotic chocolate-loving bird from the Disney/Pixar film “Up."



Spring also marks a celebration for female empowerment at Shanghai Disney. In recognition of International Women’s Day on March 8, Minnie Mouse’s custom-made sign will once again greet visitors at the entry portal — presenting the feminine form of one of the Chinese characters that make up the park’s Chinese name.



Disney princesses and princes will appear on the Enchanted Storybook Castle balcony as part of Mickey’s Storybook Express.



Shanghai Disney will offer limited-time half-day tickets for guests to visit on March 5 and March 8. On sale from March 1 through March 8, the International Women’s Day ticket provides special access to the park after 2pm. Tickets are 199 yuan (US$31) for adults and 149 yuan for children, seniors and people with disabilities.

Shanghai Disney is welcoming the return of warm weather with a range of fun activities.



Visitors can gaze upon beautiful projections of colorful springtime images that float toward the sky on castle walls in the new “Color Your Dreams," a prelude to "Ignite the Dream — A Nighttime Spectacular of Magic and Light."



There's also a colorful new social wall near Il Paperino where guests can take photos in front of seasonal scenes.



From March 9 through April 5, guests can join StellaLou and her friends for a star-studded show in Celebration Square.



On April 2, visitors can celebrate Chip ‘n’ Dale’s birthday with a special ceremony in front of Storytellers Statue.

