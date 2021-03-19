Feature / Entertainment

Filmmaker aims to promote drama art among kids

Celebrated Chinese filmmaker and actor Xu Zheng's latest project "Inspire Your Drama Dream" aims to promote theater art and cultivate young professionals in the drama arts.
Celebrated Chinese filmmaker and actor Xu Zheng’s latest project “Inspire Your Drama Dream” aims to promote theater art and cultivate young professionals in the drama arts.

The project, a joint effort of Xu’s Zheng Love Charity Foundation and Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center, held a mentors’ training camp at the center on February 21 through March 7.

Ti Gong

Xu Zheng

Thirty-three Chinese mentors made presentations about influential children’s picture books and literary works and explored possibilities to adapt them into new stage productions for the younger generation.  

Many of the books are centered on China’s traditional culture and customs. There are both real-life stories and fantasies about the emotional world of children, as well as their growth and relationships with others. 

Xu exchanged ideas and his expertise with all the mentors in the hope of offering a clear drama curriculum for teenagers in future.

“The essence of the project is education,” said the 49-year-old. “We will try our best to help children discover their true talents and maximize their potential in theater. 

“We hope that they will grow up with a theater and arts’ influence and one day theater will become an integral part to their lives.”

Ti Gong

Tao Hong (center), wife of Xu Zheng, interacts with the performers during a presentation at the mentors’ camp.

During the camp, dozens of primary school students attended an interactive art lesson. Through acting and multimedia technology, mentors displayed the charm of theater to the students, which impressed the visiting parents at the site.

Xu was involved in the script polishing of two children’s books — “The Giant’s Garden” and “Gaia’s Bookstore” — while incubation for several other original children’s dramas is underway. 

A native of Shanghai, Xu graduated from the Shanghai Theater Academy. He has directed several well-received movies, including the comedy “Lost In Thailand” and the anthology “My People My Country,” and as a film producer, he has presented many acclaimed works, such as the box-office sensation “Dying to Survive.”

Xu has been engaged in some charity events over the past several years and is an initiator of the city’s movie-viewing program for the visually impaired. 

The program has enabled people with visual difficulties to enjoy movies with a special narration channel, on which the commentator can clearly describe the scenes and plot for them.

When cinemas were closed in late January last year, due to pandemic outbreak, Xu decided to stream his comedy film, “Lost in Russia,” online for free.

The filmmaker believes the new art education project is not just to foster theater professionals, but to delight children’s lives, improve their creativity, artistic expression and interpersonal skills.

There are more plans in the future to introduce more art camps and academic workshops nationwide. 

Ti Gong

Zhang Huiqing (left), general manager of Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center, poses for a photocall after signing the cooperation agreement with Xu Zheng.

Source: SHINE
﻿
