Grand spring program: Live theater is back!

Popular plays, stage musicals and classical concerts are featured in the newly released spring performance schedule for Shanghai Grand Theater. Some 70 shows of 23 productions will be presented in the next four months.

To commemorate the 110th anniversary of the death of Gustav Mahler, conductor Xu Zhong will lead Suzhou Symphony Orchestra in a concert entitled “Titan’s Dream” on March 28. The composer’s symphonies No. 1 and 4 will be performed.

On March 20 and 21, pianist Chen Yunjie will present three-hour recitals of Alexander Scriabin’s 10 keyboard sonatas. It will be the first time Shanghai audiences are treated to the full collection of the Russian composer’s piano sonatas in one concert.

On April 23, percussionist Yu Le will present a creative concert with instruments like the marimba, set drums and waterphone, an instrument often used to create creepy sounds in horror movies. The concert will range over jazz, dance music and rap.

A drama based on “A Madman’s Diary,” the best-known short story by Chinese author Lu Xun, will be staged on March 26 and 27. The script was written by Polish director Krystian Lupa, and an array of Chinese actors and actresses, including Wang Xuebing and Mei Ting, will take starring roles.

Published in 1918, “A Madman’s Diary” was the first and most influential modern work written in vernacular Chinese. In the story, a madman sees reality more clearly than those around him. The production is a tribute to the 140th anniversary of Lu Xun’s birth.

Another star-studded drama, “Deling and Cixi,” is returning to Grand Theater, with seven performances through March 23. The story centers on Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) Princess Deling and Empress Dowager Cixi. Popular musical singer Zheng Yunlong is playing the role of the Guangxu Emperor.

The Chinese version of rock musical “Faust” will be presented from May 24 to 31. Popular musical singers Liu Lingfei and Jia Fan will take part in the performance.

Veteran American director and actor Joseph Graves is playing four roles in “Revel’s World of Shakespeare,” a one-man show scheduled for June 5. Graves is a long-time China resident and co-founder of Peking University’s Institute of World Theater.

Peking Opera artist Shi Yihong will lead in performances of “Farewell My Concubine” and “Legend of the White Snake” from April 29 to May 1. The Jiangsu Kunqu Opera Troupe will present a version of the opera “The Peony Pavilion” on April 24 and 25.

A series of patriotic-themed perfor­mances are also on the playbill to mark the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China.

Shanghai Dance Theater’s signature work “The Eternal Wave” will stage two performances on April 10 and 11. Shanghai Opera House’s original opera “Li Dazhao” has been scheduled on April 17 and 18.

The spring schedule also includes interactive stage productions for families. Those interested can log on to Grand Theater’s official website www.shgtheatre.com for more information.

