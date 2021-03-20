Feature / Entertainment

BFC arts festival opens with interactive programs

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:16 UTC+8, 2021-03-20       0
The Bund Finance Center's first arts festival opened on Friday, featuring an array of art and cultural programs.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:16 UTC+8, 2021-03-20       0
SSI ļʱ
BFC arts festival opens with interactive programs
Ti Gong

An art installation by Gao Xiaowu

The Bund Finance Center’s first arts festival opened on Friday. 

An array of art and cultural programs will be offered to visitors through April 15.

A highlight of the festival is an exhibition about the life and work of renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

Born in 1941, the self-taught architect was the winner of the 1995 Pritzker Architecture Prize.

Exclusive manuscripts, photos, videos and calligraphy works recount the architect's legendary life, career and where his inspiration comes from. Ando will also attend salons and workshops to share his expertise and understanding of art and life.

Modern art installations, paintings and music parties will also feature.

Experts will be invited to forums on art collections and investment. Visitors can also take part in various workshops of graffiti, handicrafts and children's musicals.

On the weekends of the festival, the mall's night market on Fengjing Road will offer visitors delicious food, shopping and entertainment.

BFC arts festival opens with interactive programs
Ti Gong

Visitors can take part in workshops.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     