BFC arts festival opens with interactive programs

The Bund Finance Center's first arts festival opened on Friday, featuring an array of art and cultural programs.

Ti Gong

An array of art and cultural programs will be offered to visitors through April 15.

A highlight of the festival is an exhibition about the life and work of renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

Born in 1941, the self-taught architect was the winner of the 1995 Pritzker Architecture Prize.

Exclusive manuscripts, photos, videos and calligraphy works recount the architect's legendary life, career and where his inspiration comes from. Ando will also attend salons and workshops to share his expertise and understanding of art and life.

Modern art installations, paintings and music parties will also feature.

Experts will be invited to forums on art collections and investment. Visitors can also take part in various workshops of graffiti, handicrafts and children's musicals.

On the weekends of the festival, the mall's night market on Fengjing Road will offer visitors delicious food, shopping and entertainment.