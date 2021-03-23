TV show looks at the life of Chinese supermodel

Xi Mengyao, a former Victoria's Secret model, and her husband Mario Ho, son of Stanley Ho, are the subject of variety show "Happiness Trio."

Chinese supermodel Xi Mengyao, who used to walk down the catwalk for Victoria's Secret, has taken part in a recording of Tencent's variety show "Happiness Trio."

Xi and her husband Mario Ho, son of the late casino tycoon Stanley Ho, were invited on the show which looks at the lives and relationships of celebrity couples.

After giving birth to a son, Xi is now engaged in fashion, entertainment and charity work. She has attended many fashion galas and charity events related to animal protection and aid for children. On Chinese New Year's Eve, she performed at China Central Television's Spring Festival Gala.