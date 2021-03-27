Girl band's online concerts apply XR technologies

Two immersive concerts by popular girl band THE9 were livestreamed on the video site iQiyi using avant-garde technology on Friday and Saturday nights.

The concerts, titled "X-City," apply XR technologies, which include augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality, to present a novel viewing experience for the audience.

The band performed representative songs such as “Dumb Dumb Bomb,” “Not Me” and “Lion." They also interacted with online viewers through games and talks.

Impressed by its visual effects and spectacular virtual stage scenes, many viewers considered it a bold attempt for futuristic concerts.

Officials from iQiyi said progress in technology is influencing the connection between performers and audience, and they will not stop their attempts in combining new technologies with high-quality cultural content.