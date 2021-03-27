Feature / Entertainment

Girl band's online concerts apply XR technologies

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:40 UTC+8, 2021-03-27       0
Two immersive concerts by popular girl band THE9 were livestreamed on the video site iQiyi using avant-garde technology on Friday and Saturday nights.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:40 UTC+8, 2021-03-27       0
SSI ļʱ

Two immersive concerts by popular girl band THE9 were livestreamed on the video site iQiyi using avant-garde technology on Friday and Saturday nights. 

The concerts, titled "X-City," apply XR technologies, which include augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality, to present a novel viewing experience for the audience.

The band performed representative songs such as “Dumb Dumb Bomb,” “Not Me” and “Lion." They also interacted with online viewers through games and talks.

Impressed by its visual effects and spectacular virtual stage scenes, many viewers considered it a bold attempt for futuristic concerts.

Officials from iQiyi said progress in technology is influencing the connection between performers and audience, and they will not stop their attempts in combining new technologies with high-quality cultural content.

Girl bands online concerts apply XR technologies
Ti Gong

Girl band THE9 is staging online concerts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     