Feature / Entertainment

Hero of guzheng keeps a musical tradition alive

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:09 UTC+8, 2021-03-29       0
Composer He Zhanhao's new concerto "Hero Tears" for the guzheng, a traditional plucked string instrument, will premiere at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on Sunday.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:09 UTC+8, 2021-03-29       0

Composer He Zhanhao’s new concerto “Hero Tears” for the guzheng, a traditional plucked string instrument, will premiere at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on Sunday.

The 88-year-old is known for his knowledge and passion for traditional Chinese instruments. He wrote the famous violin concerto “Butterfly Lovers” with another composer Chen Gang in 1959, and adapted it to a guzheng concerto later.

The latest creation “Hero Tears” is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Hero of guzheng keeps a musical tradition alive
Ti Gong

The inspiration came from the TV series “Zhou Enlai,” which involves a story about how Mao Zedong dealt with the death of his warrior son Mao Anying while fighting in the Korean War in 1950, and comforted his son’s fiancée.

He said he had read a lot of Mao’s poetry and applied the poetic rhythms into his creation. The sound of guzheng is capable of expressing both exquisite emotions and great aspirations.

The debut of “Hero Tears” will be performed by guzheng artist Luo Jing, who is also a professor at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music.

He will also pick up the baton and lead the Shanghai Hancheng Symphony Orchestra in the Shanghai performance. The concert also features the traditional Chinese instruments the pipa and the erhu.

Hero of guzheng keeps a musical tradition alive
Ti Gong

Composer He Zhanhao (left) and guzheng artist Luo Jing

Performance info

Date: April 4, 7:30pm
Tickets: 180-580 yuan
Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center
Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong New Area

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     