Detective Conan sleuths his way back to cinemas next week

  16:25 UTC+8, 2021-04-08       0
"Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet," the 24th movie in the "Detective Conan" film franchise, will hit cinemas across China on April 17.
“Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet,” the 24th movie in the “Detective Conan” film franchise, will hit cinemas across China on April 17.

Set in Tokyo, where WSG-World Sports Games is about to kick off, the film centers on how Conan solves a succession of mysterious kidnappings of famous tournament sponsors.

Based on reasoning, Conan finds a connection with another kidnapping incident that took place in Boston 15 years earlier.

The film’s release was postponed for around a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Over the past few decades, the franchise and the original manga series have developed a huge fan base in China.

A poster for “Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
