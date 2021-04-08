Documentary a profile in courage in battle against COVID-19

"Level-1," a documentary series about Chinese people's efforts and achievements in fighting COVID-19, debuted on Dragon TV and Hubei Satellite TV on Thursday.

Produced by the Shanghai Media Group and Hubei Media Group, the five-episode documentary provides a panoramic record of the touching stories during last year's 76-day lockdown in Wuhan.



The lockdown helped prevent a wider spread of the virus, and people from all walks of life fought against COVID-19 with courage and love.

The documentary focuses on the dedication of both medical professionals and ordinary people, including respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan, Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital President Zhang Dingyu, volunteer deliverymen and drivers.

Netizens and local Wuhan residents provided a large amount of video and sound clips and photos for it.

In addition to serving as a tribute to ordinary Chinese people’s solidarity and devotion, the documentary aims to share China’s success in fighting COVID-19 with the world.