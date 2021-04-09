Young creators sought for crossover artistic works

Edinburgh Fringe Showcase and New Bund 31 Cultural and Performing Arts Center have launched Young Creator Program, a new project to support crossover artistic creations.

The program aims to cultivate young creators interested in creating crossover productions that fuse elements from multiple genres. Apart from financial support, artists in the program will be assisted by mentors to develop their works.

The best work to emerge from the program will be presented at the New Bund 31 Center when it opens in about two years.

Constructed by Hong Kong-based Shun Tak Holdings, the new performing arts center is located in the Qiantan area of Pudong. It comprises a 2,500-seat main theater and a 1,500-square-meter indoor area where exhibitions and smaller performances can be held. The center will also provide outdoor space for lawn concerts.

Ti Gong

Edinburgh Fringe Showcase was created by the Beijing 707 N-Theater Co in 2012. It has been introducing the latest, cutting-edge works from world festivals, like the Edinburgh Arts Festival, the Adelaide Arts Festival, the London International Mime Festival and the Auckland Arts Festival — all of which have made their Asian and China premieres through the company.

“In introducing these creative, interesting artistic productions to domestic audiences, we are also expecting Chinese creators to become more explorative and daring in creating crossover works,” said Crystal Deng, artistic director of Edinburgh Fringe Showcase and artistic director of the Young Creator Program.

According to Deng, the program is holding initial recruitment through the end of next month. Successful applicants will be chosen by June 15. Each will receive 20,000 yuan (US$3,060) to finance their work.

A second round in September will choose the top five creators, who will each receive another 40,000 yuan in funding. By next January, the judging panel of the program will decide on the best work, and the creator will be awarded 100,000 yuan to give his or her work the final polish before presenting it as the opening performance for New Bund 31 Cultural and Performing Arts Center in 2023.

Ti Gong

“The judges will not only assess the works, but also take part in helping candidates to develop their works,” said Deng. “We encourage creators to combine varied art forms in their works, making full use of multimedia. Their stage is not restricted to theaters, but to any public space.”

Experts confirmed as panel members include playwright-director Yu Rongjun, Peking Opera artist Wang Peiyu, musician Ren Yuqing, dancer Hou Ying, drama producer Yuan Hong, composer Huang Ruo and writer Zhang Chang.

Those interested in participating can log onto https://newbund31.com/sc/young-creator-program for more information. The program is open to Chinese artists 45 years and younger in its first year.