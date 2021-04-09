Feature / Entertainment

Young creators sought for crossover artistic works

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  00:01 UTC+8, 2021-04-10       0
Edinburgh Fringe Showcase and New Bund 31 Cultural and Performing Arts Center have launched Young Creator Program, a new project to support crossover artistic creations.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  00:01 UTC+8, 2021-04-10       0

Young Creator Program, a new project to support crossover artistic creations, was launched on Thursday by Edinburgh Fringe Showcase and New Bund 31 Cultural and Performing Arts Center.

The program aims to cultivate young creators interested in creating crossover productions that fuse elements from multiple genres. Apart from financial support, artists in the program will be assisted by mentors to develop their works.

The best work to emerge from the program will be presented at the New Bund 31 Center when it opens in about two years.

Constructed by Hong Kong-based Shun Tak Holdings, the new performing arts center is located in the Qiantan area of Pudong. It comprises a 2,500-seat main theater and a 1,500-square-meter indoor area where exhibitions and smaller performances can be held. The center will also provide outdoor space for lawn concerts.

Young creators sought for crossover artistic works
Ti Gong

The New Bund 31 Center will be ready in about two years.

Edinburgh Fringe Showcase was created by the Beijing 707 N-Theater Co in 2012. It has been introducing the latest, cutting-edge works from world festivals, like the Edinburgh Arts Festival, the Adelaide Arts Festival, the London International Mime Festival and the Auckland Arts Festival — all of which have made their Asian and China premieres through the company.

“In introducing these creative, interesting artistic productions to domestic audiences, we are also expecting Chinese creators to become more explorative and daring in creating crossover works,” said Crystal Deng, artistic director of Edinburgh Fringe Showcase and artistic director of the Young Creator Program.

According to Deng, the program is holding initial recruitment through the end of next month. Successful applicants will be chosen by June 15. Each will receive 20,000 yuan (US$3,060) to finance their work.

A second round in September will choose the top five creators, who will each receive another 40,000 yuan in funding. By next January, the judging panel of the program will decide on the best work, and the creator will be awarded 100,000 yuan to give his or her work the final polish before presenting it as the opening performance for New Bund 31 Cultural and Performing Arts Center in 2023.

Young creators sought for crossover artistic works
Ti Gong

Crystal Deng is the artistic director of the Young Creator Program.

“The judges will not only assess the works, but also take part in helping candidates to develop their works,” said Deng. “We encourage creators to combine varied art forms in their works, making full use of multimedia. Their stage is not restricted to theaters, but to any public space.”

Experts confirmed as panel members include playwright-director Yu Rongjun, Peking Opera artist Wang Peiyu, musician Ren Yuqing, dancer Hou Ying, drama producer Yuan Hong, composer Huang Ruo and writer Zhang Chang.

Those interested in participating can log onto https://newbund31.com/sc/young-creator-program for more information. The program is open to Chinese artists 45 years and younger in its first year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     