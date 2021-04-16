Immerse yourself in the 'river' of Mongolian music

Chinese band HAYA is staging a concert entitled "From the Heart" to celebrate its 15th anniversary at Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

Chinese band HAYA is staging a concert entitled “From the Heart” to celebrate its 15th anniversary at Shanghai Oriental Art Center on May 2.

Founded in 2006, the band integrates Mongolian music with modern pop music elements. “haya” means “edge” in Mongolian, which symbolizes tolerance, openness, integration and love. It is also the band’s philosophy.

The concert will be presented by its six members: lead vocal Daichin Tana, morin khuur guitarist Zhang Quansheng, guitarist Chen Xibo, dombra player Mugelal, percussionist Baoyin, and Liu Tianlei on bass.

“HAYA’s music is marginal to the mainstream, just like the living status of nomads,” says Zhang, who is also the founder of the band. “But the ‘edge’ is actually full of possibilities … folk music is lively and should not be forgotten or concealed amid the fast-food culture of this era. Mongolian music is not antique, but full of vitality like a river.”

Ti Gong

HAYA has released six albums in the past 15 years. It has been nominated four times at Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards, and won the Best Cross-Border Music Album Award in 2008, 2012 and 2015.

Talking about the theme of the concert, Daichin Tana says the heart is where man’s infinite energy comes from.

“We are experiencing the difficult moments of this era together,” she says.“Nature is constantly warning us to think about how to treat our homeland and its creatures. From the heart, we sense the preciousness of grass’ sprouting and stones’ thousands of years of silence.

“We are amazed at the blooming of a flower and grateful for the abundance bestowed by the earth. These feelings are all awakened by the heart.

“The name of the concert also means that no matter what we encounter on our musical journey, everything should follow the voice guided by our heart.”

Apart from some lively and interactive signature works, HAYA has selected a number of quiet and immersive songs for the Shanghai concert.

“When audiences walk out of the concert hall, we want them to take home peace and comfort. This is another kind of interaction,” Daichin Tana says.



Performance info



Date: May 2, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-680 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong New Area

