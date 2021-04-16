Curtain rises on new version of 'Opera Stage'

"Opera Stage," a new version of the classic variety "The Grand Stage," will debut on the Shanghai Media Group's City TV Channel on Sunday.

SSI ļʱ



“Opera Stage,” a new version of the classic variety “The Grand Stage,” will debut on the Shanghai Media Group's City TV Channel on Sunday.

The show invites performing artists of traditional Chinese operas, including Zhao Zhigang, Hua Wen and Li Jun, to sing together with their fans. They will also share stories about their lives and careers.

Varied art forms of Peking Opera, Yueju Opera, Huju Opera, Kunqu Opera, Pingtan and Shanghai farce will be showcased on the stage.

The show will introduce the younger generation to the distinctive charms of traditional theater.