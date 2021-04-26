Feature / Entertainment

Buckle Up! It's about to get fast and furious again!

"Fast and Furious 9," the new installment in Universal's popular action-packed film franchise, will hit cinemas across China on May 21.
“Fast and Furious 9,” the new installment in Universal’s popular action-packed film franchise, will hit cinemas across China on May 21, about one month earlier than its release in North America.

Directed by Justin Lin, the series stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Amber Sienna. Lin also directed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments — all box-office sensations. 

The latest edition will also be offered in 3D and IMAX-3D versions to highlight the action and stunning stunts. 

The franchise, developed over the past 20 years, has a large fan base worldwide. Fans love the car chases, the brotherhood and the family ties of the main characters.

Ti Gong

A scene from “Fast and Furious 9”

The release of the ninth installment was postponed for around a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has hit the entertainment industry hard. 

Special galas will be held next month in big cities of China, including Shanghai, Chongqing and Wuhan, to celebrate this release.

The new installment will feature more complicated character relationships and breathtaking plot, its producers say.

This time, Dom Toretto, portrayed by Vin Diesel, has to stop a world-shattering plot led by Cipher, played by Charlize Theron. 

He and his team must confront the anger from his estranged younger brother Jakob, who accuses Dom of betraying him.

The true meaning of family is a key issue in this edition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
