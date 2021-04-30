'Dawn in Shanghai' presented in a new version

Over a six-month period, local artists and scholars revised the script, music and choreography of the acrobatic play that tells the story of the fight for Shanghai's liberation.

Ti Gong

A revised version of acrobatic play "Dawn in Shanghai" was staged at the Shanghai Culture Square on Thursday.

A joint effort by the Shanghai Acrobatic Troupe and Shanghai Circus School, “Dawn in Shanghai” tells the touching story of soldiers and underground members of the Communist Party of China who fought for Shanghai's liberation in 1949.

The play was originally created in 2019. Since October last year, workshops of local artists and scholars have been revising its script, music and choreography.

The latest version combines acrobatics with multimedia to portray how the brave soldiers battled to protect local people and the city at that time.

In February, "The Monument," an epilogue to the play was presented during China Central Television’s Lantern Festival Gala.

Following the Shanghai performance, the play will be performed at the Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Center on May 8 and 9, and there will be over 40 performances nationwide later this year.