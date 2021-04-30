New event: playground of no boundaries

Golden autumn is traditionally the most prolific season in Shanghai for artistic performances, but this year, the gala season will be brought forward with the launch of a new event called Artra in June.



Under the theme “No-Boundary Playground,” the event features three programs — an eponymous evening party, a concept theater show by renowned film director Zhang Yimou, and choreographer Shen Wei’s multimedia work “Integrate.”

Artra is a palindrome meant to signify no boundaries, according to Li Ming, director of the Center for the China Shanghai International Arts Festival, the event’s organizer.

Zhang’s original concept show “Apologue 2047 Selected” will be presented at Shanghai Grand Theater on June 4 and 5. It combines Chinese folk art with modern technology in eight performances of 28 renowned artists and technical teams.

Ti Gong

The performers include Grammy winner Wu Tong, Peking Opera star Qiu Jirong and Wu Na, who plays the guqin, a plucked seven-string traditional instrument. They will be joined by ethnic folk artists.

Shen, who was the leading choreographer for the opening ceremonies of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, will stage the premiere of his new work “Integrate” at West Bund Dome from June 11 to 20.

It synthesizes various art forms in a three-part performance. The first is an exhibition displaying 64 of his artworks, including paintings and photographs. The second part comprises videos edited by Shen and shown on four giant screens. A dance with 37 performers caps the show.

Ti Gong

The premiere of the show will also mark the opening of West Bund Dome to the public. The cultural space is a conversion of Asia’s largest cement plant, which was established in 1920.

“West Bund Dome used to be the yard where raw materials for cement were ground and mixed,” said Chen Anda, vice general manager of Shanghai West Bund Development (Group) Co. “Now it is a blender of multiculturism.”

Ti Gong

On the night of June 13, a “No-Boundary Playground” gala will be held at SAIC Shanghai Culture Square. The show will bring together members of rap music label W8VES, Ye Yin of the reality show “Street Dance of China” and his dance group SYNC, wotagei group MyStic and Zide Guqin Studio. Wotagei refers to a type of dancing and cheering gestures using glow sticks.

Tickets for the three performances are now available on damai.cn and Maoyan.

Performance info

“Apologue 2047 Selected”

Date: June 4 and 5

Tickets: 80-1,080 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Grand Theater

Address: 300 People’s Ave

“Integrate”

Date: June 11-20

Tickets: 480 yuan

Venue: West Bund Dome

Address: 2350 Longteng Ave

“No-Boundary Playground”

Date: June 13

Tickets: 80-480 yuan

Venue: SAIC Shanghai Culture Square

Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M.