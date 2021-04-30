Feature / Entertainment

New event: playground of no boundaries

  17:25 UTC+8, 2021-04-30
A new event called Artra features a "No-Boundary Playground" gala, a concept theater show by film director Zhang Yimou, and choreographer Shen Wei's multimedia work "Integrate."
Golden autumn is traditionally the most prolific season in Shanghai for artistic performances, but this year, the gala season will be brought forward with the launch of a new event called Artra in June.

Under the theme “No-Boundary Playground,” the event features three programs — an eponymous evening party, a concept theater show by renowned film director Zhang Yimou, and choreographer Shen Wei’s multimedia work “Integrate.” 

Artra is a palindrome meant to signify no boundaries, according to Li Ming, director of the Center for the China Shanghai International Arts Festival, the event’s organizer.

Zhang’s original concept show “Apologue 2047 Selected” will be presented at Shanghai Grand Theater on June 4 and 5. It combines Chinese folk art with modern technology in eight performances of 28 renowned artists and technical teams.

New event: playground of no boundaries
Ti Gong

Zhang Yimou's concept theater show “Apologue 2047 Selected” will be presented at Shanghai Grand Theater on June 4 and 5.

The performers include Grammy winner Wu Tong, Peking Opera star Qiu Jirong and Wu Na, who plays the guqin, a plucked seven-string traditional instrument. They will be joined by ethnic folk artists.

Shen, who was the leading choreographer for the opening ceremonies of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, will stage the premiere of his new work “Integrate” at West Bund Dome from June 11 to 20. 

It synthesizes various art forms in a three-part performance. The first is an exhibition displaying 64 of his artworks, including paintings and photographs. The second part comprises videos edited by Shen and shown on four giant screens. A dance with 37 performers caps the show.

New event: playground of no boundaries
Ti Gong

Choreographer Shen Wei will stage his multimedia work "Integrate" at West Bund Dome from June 11 to 20.

The premiere of the show will also mark the opening of West Bund Dome to the public. The cultural space is a conversion of Asia’s largest cement plant, which was established in 1920. 

“West Bund Dome used to be the yard where raw materials for cement were ground and mixed,” said Chen Anda, vice general manager of Shanghai West Bund Development (Group) Co. “Now it is a blender of multiculturism.” 

New event: playground of no boundaries
Ti Gong

Converted from the yard of what was once Asia’s largest cement plant, West Bund Dome will open to the public in June.

On the night of June 13, a “No-Boundary Playground” gala will be held at SAIC Shanghai Culture Square. The show will bring together members of rap music label W8VES, Ye Yin of the reality show “Street Dance of China” and his dance group SYNC, wotagei group MyStic and Zide Guqin Studio. Wotagei refers to a type of dancing and cheering gestures using glow sticks.

Tickets for the three performances are now available on damai.cn and Maoyan.

Performance info

“Apologue 2047 Selected”
Date: June 4 and 5
Tickets: 80-1,080 yuan
Venue: Shanghai Grand Theater
Address: 300 People’s Ave

“Integrate”
Date: June 11-20
Tickets: 480 yuan
Venue: West Bund Dome
Address: 2350 Longteng Ave

“No-Boundary Playground”
Date: June 13
Tickets: 80-480 yuan
Venue: SAIC Shanghai Culture Square
Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
