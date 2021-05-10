Feature / Entertainment

TV gala celebrates success of Chinese brands

Singers Tan Weiwei and Zhou Shen lend their talents as a gala celebrates the global influence of China's leading brands to mark 2021 China Brand Day.
A TV gala to celebrate 2021 China Brand Day will be aired on Dragon TV at 10pm on Monday.

The gala highlights the development and achievements of homegrown brands in various fields, and how they have improved people’s lives.

The celebration gathers celebrities including conductor Cao Peng, scientist Yuan Feng and women's football player Pu Wei to share their own stories about the influence of Chinese brands.

It also features an acrobatic show, dance drama and singing performances by Tan Weiwei and Zhou Shen.

Ti Gong

Singer Tan Weiwei entertains during the brands gala.

Top
     