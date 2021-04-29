Feature / Entertainment

2nd Portuguese-speaking countries film festival to feature 4 classic films

The second Portuguese-speaking countries film festival will take place in Fosun Foundation.
The special project will present four drama films: “Central do Brasil” (1998), “A Mãe é que sabe” (2016), “Narradores de Javé” (2003) and “Os gatos não têm vertigens” (2014), with English and Chinese subtitles.

‘Central do Brasil’ (Central Station)

Dora, a dour old woman, works at a Rio de Janeiro central station, writing letters for customers and mailing them. She hates customers and calls them ‘trash’. Josue is a 9-year-old boy who never met his father. His mother is sending letters to his father through Dora. When she dies in a car accident, Dora takes Josue and takes a trip with him to find his father. Directed by Walter Salles in 1998, the film was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globe Awards, the Berlin Festival and later the Academy Awards.

Date: May 5, 6pm

Starring: Fernanda Montenegro, Vinícius de Oliveira and Marília Pera

‘A Mãe é que sabe’ (Mama Knows)

Ana Luísa’s family meet at home to celebrate her father’s birthday. As the guests sit around the table, they share memories with a common denominator: the late Josefa, Luisa’s mother. When listening to the stories, Luísa realizes the impact that the deceased mother had on her life choices and imagines what would have happened had she followed other paths, taken other options and said what remained to be said.

Date: May 12, 5:30pm

Starring: Maria João Abreu, Joana Pais de Brito and Filipe Vargas

‘Narradores de Javé’ (Narrator of Jave)

The illiterate population of the small town of Javé charge Antônio Biá with the mission of writing the story of the town, in an attempt to

stop the construction of a hydropower dam that would destroy the village.

They start remembering (or making up) great local personalities and events.

Date: May 12, 7:30pm

Starring: José Dumont, Luci Pereira and Nelson Dantas

‘Os gatos não têmvertigens’ (Cats Don't Have Vertigo)

An 18-year-old boy with a complicated life starts a criminal career but ends up on a rooftop of Lisbon. On the apartment below lives a recently widowed, lonely old lady. Against all odds and her family’s will, they become each others best company.

Date: May 16, 6pm

Starring: Maria do Céu Guerra, João Jesus and Fernanda Serrano

Venue: Fosun Foundation

Address: 600 Zhongshan E2

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
