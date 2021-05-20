Feature / Entertainment

Take a seat, and seize the day in dark times

Theater SanTuoQi's latest physical theater production "Have a Seat" will make its Shanghai debut on June 4-5 at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center.
Theater SanTuoQi’s latest production “Have a Seat” will make its Shanghai debut on June 4-5 at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

“Have a Seat” comprises three stories set in a modern metropolis, covering the themes of love, friendship and growth. 

To add suspense, director Zhao Miao designed a plot twist at the end of each story.

“The COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot of ordinary people’s lives,” Zhao said. “When people start a new day, they don’t know whether they will encounter happiness or accident.”

Zhao caught an eye disease last year and spent some time in hospital after surgery.

“I got to observe what was happening in those isolated wards during the pandemic, and have put them into my creation,” he said. “Life is changeable and we need to seize the days. ‘Have a Seat’ is based on my experience and memories in the past one to two years.”

Ti Gong

“Have a Seat” comprises three stories set in a modern metropolis.

Zhao said the play might be a bit tragic and bitter, but audiences can still find sweetness, and be encouraged to think about what are the most valuable things in their lives.

There will be an oblong-shaped stage setting, which actors use as chair, wardrobe, tunnel and even a coffin during the performance.

As a physical theater production, “Have a Seat” has almost no dialogue, but features various stage art elements including opera, mime, juggling and contemporary dance.

“It’s an experimental work. I want it to meet both domestic and foreign audiences, who won’t be stopped by language barrier,” said Zhao.

Founded in 1996, Theater SanTuoQi is an independent physical theater company dedicated to creating innovative and imaginative works. “Have a Seat” was created to celebrate the theater’s 25th anniversary.

Ti Gong

"Have a Seat" is based on director Zhao Miao's experience and memories in the past one to two years.

Performance info

Dates: June 4-5, 7:15pm
Tickets: 80-380 yuan
Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center
Address: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
