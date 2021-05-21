Feature / Entertainment

iQiyi unveils ambitious offerings targeted at youth

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:02 UTC+8, 2021-05-21       0
iQiyi has announced a batch of new projects and programs covering online content, live entertainment and immersive virtual experiences.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:02 UTC+8, 2021-05-21       0

A batch of new projects and programs have been recently announced by the streaming platform iQiyi. The programs covering online content, live entertainment and immersive virtual experiences particularly cater for young people in China. 

According to Wang Xiangjun, an official with iQiyi, the changing tastes of the younger generation for creative and interactive entertainment experiences are both a challenge and inspiration.

In March, avant-garde technology was featured in two immersive “cloud concerts” of popular girl band THE9, titled “X-City.”

The concerts livestreamed on iQiyi used XR technologies, which include augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality, to offer a new and impressive viewing experience for the audience.

Compared with former shows, the concerts boasted stunning visual effects and spectacular virtual stage scenes, and the band interacted better with online viewers through games and talks.

New technologies will also be applied on the platform’s futuristic VR movies and online galas. 

Meanwhile, well-received shows will continue to launch spin-off projects following the success of the rap-themed pub WHYFRI and fashion store FOURTRY Space. The scripts and scenes of some well-known movies and online dramas are also expected to inspire real-life games, performances and tourist resorts.

More than 200 new productions in the categories of drama series, variety shows, documentaries and animation have also been released by iQiyi.

Among the variety programs are “Generation Z — Hiphop Project,” a show about China’s rapping development, dancing reality show “Born to Dance,” “Super Sketch Show,” female culture salon “Lady’s Club,” “Action,” a show about the short film creation process of young filmmakers, and “Glory Is Back,” which explores the historical charm of the city of Luoyang, one of China’s ancient capitals.

iQiyi unveils ambitious offerings targeted at youth

Military drama “ACE Troops”

Audiences will also be offered an array of drama productions including “The Ideal City,” a series about the condition of China’s construction industry, military drama “ACE Troops,” spy drama “The Rebel,” modern tale “Life Is a Long Quiet River,” and urban romance “Moonlight,” about the love and career of the younger generation.

In the coming years, iQiyi will cooperate with more talented filmmakers, artists and cultural celebrities to incubate novel content for the burgeoning entertainment industry in China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     